Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 13, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 A.Shah Ghazi Sug (Sus)                  145,000           6.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                145,000           6.50
Shaffi Securities            Crescent Steel                           10,000          26.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          26.50
Alfalah Sec.                 Dawood Equities Ltd.                  1,304,500           4.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,304,500           4.50
Topline Sec.                 Oil & Gas Dev.                           42,500          85.82
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 42,500          85.82
Akik Capital                 Premier Sugar                               650         625.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    650         625.00
Topline Sec.                 Telecard Ltd.                            33,000           7.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 33,000           7.97
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        1,535,650
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

