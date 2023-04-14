KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 13, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. A.Shah Ghazi Sug (Sus) 145,000 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 145,000 6.50 Shaffi Securities Crescent Steel 10,000 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.50 Alfalah Sec. Dawood Equities Ltd. 1,304,500 4.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,304,500 4.50 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 42,500 85.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,500 85.82 Akik Capital Premier Sugar 650 625.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650 625.00 Topline Sec. Telecard Ltd. 33,000 7.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 7.97 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,535,650 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023