AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.56%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-7.72%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 68.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
MLCF 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
OGDC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 109.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Increased By 8.2 (0.2%)
BR30 14,679 Increased By 37.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 40,201 Increased By 74.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,990 Increased By 28.7 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee firms as cooling US inflation, recession woes hurt dollar

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 10:35am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee advanced on Thursday after US inflation cooled, while Federal Reserve officials flagged risks to the economy, which compounded troubles for the dollar index.

The rupee traded around 81.96 per dollar by 10:41 a.m. IST compared to 82.0775 in the previous session. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% in March.

However, core CPI remained elevated, which analysts warned could be a cause for concern.

Moreover, minutes from the Fed’s March meeting revealed worries among members regarding the banking crisis, with staff projections of a mild recession later this year.

That sent the dollar index down 0.6% overnight, while US bond yields dropped in anticipation of Fed rate cuts.

Futures showed the expectations of a 25-basis point (bps) hike from the Fed next month were near 71%, with that likely being the final hike before rates are cut from July onwards.

“Concerns about growth, rather than inflation, are likely to keep central bankers busy over the next 12 months,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

With inflation down and the economy stagnating, central banks may not be able to ignore the need for lower interest rates for much longer and the markets have started to factor that in.

Hence, the dollar may continue to be pressured, he added.

Indian rupee falls past 82/USD despite dollar weakness; outflows likely

The rupee’s gains during the day may be capped due to mixed cues and rising crude prices, said a state-run bank trader. Brent crude futures jumped to more than $87 per barrel overnight, near their 2023 highs.

Asian currencies strengthened, while equities declined as Hong Kong tech shares were sold off.

Markets await US retail sales data on Friday to see how consumer spending is being affected by higher prices.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee firms as cooling US inflation, recession woes hurt dollar

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

8-member bench hears petitions against SC amendment bill

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Read more stories