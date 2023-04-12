Foolproof security planned for Pak-NZ T20I matches in Lahore

LAHORE: Foolproof security arrangements are afoot for three cricket matches being played between Pakistan and New Zealand here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The first T20I match between the two teams would be played on April 14 (Friday), second match on April 15 (Saturday) and third T20 match on April 17 (Monday).

As per security plan, adequate arrangements have been made for parking and checking points established for the visitors.

A shuttle service will be provided between the checking points and the stadium. Spectators would be able to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza. Foolproof traffic arrangements would be made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel.

Roads would be closed for a minimum period of time at the arrival and departure of the teams. Cameras are being installed at different places inside and outside the stadium.

The New Zealand team which arrived in Lahore is getting full security. In total, 10 DSPs, 1536 traffic personnel under the supervision of SPs are performing duty at hotels, Gaddafi Stadium and parking points.

During the matches, traffic would flow as usual on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg Road.

As per traffic plan, spectators coming from Mall Road, Jail Road, and Canal Road could park at Gate Government College for Boys from Ferozepur Road, whereas spectators coming from Thokar Niaz Beg would be able to park at Government College for Boys from Cricket Campus Pul Barkat Market, Kalma Chowk Underpass.

Spectators coming from Cantt, Defence, and Cavalry could park at Hussain Chowk, Liberty Parking and Sunfort Hotel Parking. Cricket fans coming from Kasur, Kahana Model Town would be able to park at Government College along with Ferozepur Main Gate and Central Park.

Apart from this, pedestrians would be able to enter the stadium from Cricket FIFA Gate, Liberty and Government College.

