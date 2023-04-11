AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Gold gains as dollar pauses ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 07:44pm
Gold climbed back up above the key $2,000 level on Tuesday as the dollar came off last session’s peak, while traders hunkered down for Wednesday’s U.S. inflation data for cues on future interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.6% to $2,001.79 per ounce by 10:01 a.m. EDT (14:01 GMT) while U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,017.30.

Bullion found some respite from a pause in the dollar, following a bounce in the previous session, also helping offset pressure from higher Treasury yields.

“At this stage of the game, the market isn’t particularly fussed on whether we get another 25 basis points” from the Federal Reserve in May, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“The market is looking at the pivot and signalling lower rates as we move deeper into the second-half of 2023.”

Gold slides under $2,000 as jobs growth lifts dollar

The prospect of the Fed raising its benchmark rate only once more by 25 basis points is a useful starting point but its policy path will depend on incoming data, said New York Fed President John Williams.

Gold shed nearly 1% on Monday after data on Friday indicated a strong pace of U.S. job hiring, raising the chances that the Fed will increase rates in May to around 72%.

Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report could yield signs on how long the Fed may continue its campaign against rising prices. Traders will also look for cues from a host of Fed speakers on Tuesday.

Although gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates implemented to rein in rising price pressures hurt the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

Central banks should not halt their fight against inflation because of financial stability risks, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said.

Silver was up 0.5% to $25.01 per ounce, platinum gained almost 1% to $1,001.17 while palladium jumped 2.6% to $1,448.22.

Gold gains as dollar pauses ahead of US inflation data

