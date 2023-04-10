AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

Reuters Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 12:45pm
NEW DELHI: India has “disengaged” from trade talks with Britain after accusing it of failing to condemn the Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian High Commission in London last month, The Times reported on Monday, citing British government sources.

The incident occurred on March 19, when protesters with ‘Khalistan’ banners staged a demonstration at the High Commission and took down an Indian flag from the building’s first floor balcony to denounce recent police action in Punjab.

Fugitive Sikh separatist taunts Indian police in video

“Indians don’t want to talk about trade until they get a very public demonstration of condemnation of Khalistan extremism in the UK,” a Whitehall source told The Times.

