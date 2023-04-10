AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM greets Christian community on Easter

APP Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the Christian community around the world, particularly the Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters on celebrating Easter.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community.

“Let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony & build a tomorrow of hope,” he further added.

In a separate press release of PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to protecting the basic rights, lives and properties of all the religious communities of the country.

Felicitating the Christian community, the prime minister observed that the occasion reflected upon mutual affection and respect as there was need of unity and interfaith harmony.

Easter reminded them of the fortitude of Hazrat Isa (AS) and his teachings about tolerance, brotherhood and love for humanity, he said, adding by following these teachings, peace and unity can be promoted in the society.

Lauding the contribution of the Christian community, the prime minister said that they had not only played a vital role

during the Pakistan Movement, but were also performing their part in the national progress and prosperity.

The prime minister further called upon to renew the pledge for making the world a peaceful abode where all the communities live in harmony and

move ahead for a better future.

Shehbaz Sharif Christian community Easter PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PM greets Christian community on Easter

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read more stories