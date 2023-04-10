AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
Waziristan encounters: One solider martyred, two terrorists killed

Press Release Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
ISLAMABAD: Fire exchange took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan district, says a press release of ISPR.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist.

In another fierce encounter between the troops and terrorists in general area Karama, South Waziristan district own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one terrorist.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan (age 32 years, resident of district Hangu) having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

ISPR Pakistan Army North Waziristan terrorists killed martyred soldier

