Tailors, designers working overtime to meet Eid rush

APP Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
ISLAMABAD: As the month of Ramazan nears to end, many seasonal tailors and renowned designers in the country are working extra hours and are busy making dresses for ladies, gents, youths, boys and girls for delivering their dresses before Eid day.

The majority of the tailors claimed that they have been receiving approximately double orders as compared to normal days as customers have been forced to continue booking new orders even till the last few days, a report aired by a private news channel said.

A tailor said enthusiastic women don’t like waiting rather, they want their clothes by yesterday, adding, we are working overtime to meet the surge in orders ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Some of the owners of tailoring shops said that they would not like to take the order anymore after 22nd or 23rd day of Ramazan.

The tailors said they are passing a busy time in taking the order and supplying delivery ahead of Eid.

The customers are coming to make their various types of dresses like shirts, pants, shalwar kameez, pajamas, three-piece, two-piece etc, they added.

A designer said our tailoring house has a speciality in making dresses for women. We also stitch clothes for men and children. We do not compromise on quality, he added.

Some customers, who were running late with their wardrobe plans said they had been turned away by a couple of tailors because they were fully booked.

Tailors, designers working overtime to meet Eid rush

