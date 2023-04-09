Arrest of BNA leader: PM lauds ISI over successful operation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for carrying out a brilliant operation that resulted in the arrest of banned Baloch National Army’s founder Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay.

“This operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions. The arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan and usher in a new era of peace,” the Prime Minister posted on his Twitter handle.

The ISPR, in a press release, the other day said the leading intelligence agency, in a high profile and successful intelligence operation, apprehended a High Value Target (HVT) Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, who was a hardcore militant, as well as founder and leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA).

“He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanning over months on various geographical locations,” it was added.