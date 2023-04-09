AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
PCB names commentary panel for Pak-NZ cricket series

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the seven-member commentary panel for the five T20 Internationals and as many One-Day Internationals to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand from April 14 till May 7.

Bazid Khan, Grant Elliot, Kyle Mills (T20Is), Lisa Sthalekar (ODIs), Mark Butcher (ODIs), Sikander Bakht and Urooj Mumtaz will call action across the 10 limited overs matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Presenter Zainab Abbas will host pre- and post-match shows, including Pitch Side that will continue to bring in-depth analysis for cricket fans.

Moreover, as many as 27 full High-Definition cameras will beam live action around the globe through PCB’s broadcast partners. The production set-up includes complete Hawkeye review system, buggy cam and SpiderCam, which is available for three T20Is in Lahore and three ODIs in Karachi.

It may be added that New Zealand is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in the wee hours of 11th April. The two teams will play first three of the five T20Is in Lahore. Rawalpindi will host the last two T20Is and the first two ODIs, before the action moves to the port-city of Karachi, which hosts last three ODIs.

The broadcast of the white-ball series will be available through PTV Sports on Linear TV. The matches will be live-stream on ARY Zap, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and Tapmad within Pakistan and on PCB YouTube Channel outside Pakistan. Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Willow TV (North America) will broadcast matches internationally. FM 106.2 (Pakistan) will be radio partner for the series.

