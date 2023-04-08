Careem introduces in-app donations

KARACHI: In the spirit of the auspicious month of Ramazan, Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, enables customers to donate to multiple charities directly from the app.

Embodying the literal meaning of its name in Arabic, ‘generous’, Careem also introduces a special Ramazan car type which channels donations to a good cause.

Careem’s new in-app ‘donations’ feature channels donations directly to partner organizations including The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Saylani Welfare Trust or Indus Hospital.

Similarly, customers in Pakistan can now donate Rs50 to TCF for every ride they take by choosing Careem’s ‘GO TCF’ car type. The donations, automatically included in the total fare, will be used by TCF to educate children from less privileged communities. TCF is one of Pakistan’s largest not-for-profit organizations working for low-cost formal education in the heart of urban slums and rural communities.

Truly celebrating the spirit of Ramazan, iftar meals will be provided to Captains at least three times a week during Ramazan and colleagues across all markets will participate in different volunteering activities, including meal distribution and hospital visits with young cancer patients.

Customers can also donate their Careem reward points to multiple charities on the Careem app including SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan and Saylani Welfare Trust to feed people in need and to NOWPDP for helping people with disability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023