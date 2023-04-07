KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 06, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Seven Star Sec Maple Leaf Cement 3,612 25.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,612 25.98 Shaffi Securities P.I.A.C.L (A) 24,000 3.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 3.00 Insight Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 9,500 63.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 63.50 Akik Capital Premier Sugar 400 625.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 625.00 H. M. Idrees H. Adam TRG Pakistan Ltd. 40,000 108.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 108.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 77,512 ===========================================================================================

