Apr 06, 2023
South Waziristan operation: Soldier martyred, eight terrorists killed: ISPR

NNI Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and eight terrorists were killed during an intense fire exchange in the Shinwarsak area of South Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the area when they engaged in a gun battle with the terrorists.

ISPR said the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing eight of them, including their commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. However, Sepoy Hamid Rasool, a resident of Rawalpindi having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, while another four personnel including two officers got injured,” ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR concluded.

