No restriction on sale, usage of frozen fish: PFA

Press Release Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: “After a meeting between H E Nguyen Tien Phong, Ambassador of Vietnam in Pakistan, Muddassir Riaz Malik, Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and PFA Scientific Panel, PFA issued an official notification to Food Business Operators that there is no restriction on the sale and usage of frozen fish, including Pangasius, subject to the fulfilment of the criteria/standards/specifications set by PFA.”

Ms Nguyen Thi Diep Ha, Head of Trade Office of Vietnam in Pakistan said in a statement.

Ambassador Phong informed the meeting that Vietnam is the world’s largest producer and exporter of Pangasius fish products. In 2022, Vietnam exported $2.5 billion of Pangasius to 140 countries, including most quality-minded markets such as USA, EU, and Japan.

He added that Vietnam Pangasius fish has international quality certification includes GLOBAL GAP, SSOP, GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000:2005, BRC, IFS, Global GAP, SA 8000:2008, ISO 17025, ASC, and BAP.

Ms Diep Ha further said that the Vietnam Pangasius is very suitable for Pakistan’s food culture as it is very easy to make, it is delicious, nutritious, and healthy for making fish-and-chips or baked fish, and the price is very competitive.

The consumption of this fish is ideal for developing countries and low-income families to address their nutrition problems and food security. By easing demands on fish, thus reducing sea fishing, Pangasius is also helping protect sea environment, as it is Nature’s gift to the people of Vietnam.

She also remarked that the hard-working Vietnamese, with their labour and ingenuity, are sharing this gift of Pangasius with all people of the world, including Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

