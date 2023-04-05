AVN 64.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
EPCL 48.07 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
HUBC 67.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 82.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
PPL 63.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.64%)
SNGP 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.66%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,723 Increased By 36.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 25.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee faces opposition at 82/USD; premiums at highest since October

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 01:04pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar on Wednesday amid weakness in the American currency, but was not able to move past a key level, while lower US yields pushed far forward premiums to their highest since October.

The rupee was at 82.1850 to dollar by 11:00 a.m. IST, up from 82.3325 in the previous session. The rupee reached an intraday high of 82.0525. “Based on how it has been over last few days, it’s not unexpected to see this (recovery from 82.050).

More than likely that importer orders were filled up,“ an FX sales person at a private sector bank said.

“You just have to keep playing the 82 to 82.50 range for now.” Asian currencies were up on the back of US data that could possibly make the Federal Reserve less willing to raise rates at its next meeting.

US job openings fell to a two-year low, data released on Tuesday showed, following a weak manufacturing data.

“The tight US labour market is getting less tight, and the Fed rate hike cycle is increasingly viewed as approaching its end,” Chang Wei Liang, macro strategist at DBS, said in a note.

The dollar index declined to its lowest level in two months. US yields tumbled with the 2-year down to 3.85%. Tracking the fall in US yields, USD/INR far forwards rose to the highest level since October.

The 1-year implied yield rose 10 basis points to 2.54%. Focus now turns to the Reserve Bank of India policy decision on Thursday and the US jobs data on Friday.

Indian rupee falls on oil concerns, but doesn’t weaken past support level

The RBI is expected to deliver a 25 bps rate hike, and economists expect the US economy to have added fewer jobs last month than in February.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee faces opposition at 82/USD; premiums at highest since October

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read more stories