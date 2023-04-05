AVN 64.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
EPCL 48.07 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
HUBC 67.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 82.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
PPL 63.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.64%)
SNGP 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.66%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,723 Increased By 36.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 25.5 (0.17%)
Japan’s Nikkei slides to first loss in four days on strong yen, US angst

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 12:09pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled on Wednesday to its first loss in four days as a stronger yen and fears of a US recession hit auto and energy stocks.

The Nikkei extended declines in the afternoon session to end down 1.68% at 27,813.26, plunging below the psychological 28,000 mark for the first time this month.

It had rallied 1.82% over the previous three sessions to touch the highest since March 10.

The broader Topix slid 1.92% to 1,983.84, following a three-day gain of 1.99%.

Shares that had rallied in recent days were sold by investors looking to lock in profits, with energy stocks among the worst-hit.

The yen extended its rally to as strong as 131.315 per dollar, weighing on sentiment broadly, and slapping down automakers in particular, as it cut the value of overseas sales. Toyota Motor Corp dropped 2.45%, Honda Motor Co Ltd sank 2.23% and Mazda Motor tumbled 3.33%.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes declined, as evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening campaign may trigger a deep downturn.

New data showed job openings dropped to the lowest in two years, and factory orders fell for a second month.

“Rising concern over the US economy and the decline in US stocks are having a big impact,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, noting that economically-sensitive sectors such as energy and steel were being particularly hard hit.

Tokyo stocks end higher after US rallies

“Given the Nikkei’s rise in recent sessions, some profit taking is natural.”

Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, dropping 1.92% and erasing 58 index points from the index. Oil and coal producers lost 3.11% and iron and steel sank 3.16%, making them the worst-performing industry sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shipping alone rose, climbing 1.13% and continuing its strong rebound from the two-month low hit on Monday.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei

