RTO Lahore surpasses revenue collection target

LAHORE: Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore has surpassed revenue target up to the 3rd quarter of Tax Year 2023. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had set a target of Rs201,915 million up to 3rd quarter of the current fiscal and the RTO Lahore has collected Rs202,044 million during the period.

It may be noted that the last year’s collection had stood at Rs148,773 up to March 2022. Accordingly, the RTO has witnessed a growth of 36% vis-a-vis last year.

On the front of Point of Sale (POS) integration, the quarterly target set for the 3rd quarter for the RTO Lahore was 215 against which it has integrated 278 cases of Tier-I Retailers (T-1Rs).

The RTO had integrated 87, 101 and 90 against a target of 75, 70 and 70 T-1Rs during the month of January, February and March.

It is also worth noting that the RTO, Lahore has been continuously retaining first position across the country with 1,574 Integrations since March 2022.

Sources from the RTO said the total number of successful bank account attachments was 122 with recovery of Rs272 million during the 3rd quarter 2023. Out of it, the RTO recovered Rs54 million, Rs171 million and Rs47 million by attaching 35, 49 and 38 bank accounts during the months of January, February and March 2023 respectively.

Similarly, the RTO Lahore confiscated 232 cartons of illicit cigarettes worth Rs10 million involving evaded duties and taxes worth Rs8.2 million in five different enforcement actions.

It may be noted that the RTO Lahore has also taken a lead in creation of special broadening of tax base units to pursue non-filers on the basis of solid actionable data of substantial economic transactions received from different ETOs, banks, development authorities and other bodies.

It has collected data of Excise & Taxation, profit on debt, doctors, rental premises, Punjab AGPR salary, federal AGPR salary, cash withdrawal from banks, credit cards, property data, CDA and Civil Aviation.

Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore, Nasir Iqbal said the RTO Lahore will process all the notices through digital means to ensure transparency.

There is no manual processing of this data and no officer/official is allowed to make telephonic/personal contact, he added.

