Mastercard, Illusions Online partner

Press Release Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
KARACHI: Mastercard and Illusions Online, a global leader in enterprise solutions for hospitality industry, have partnered to launch a unique online platform to bring tailored travel offers to Mastercard cardholders.

The new offering from Mastercard and Illusions Online will feature curate and exclusive offers from the best hotel chains around the world with discounts of up to 30%.

The offer will also include bespoke travel experiences, such as early check-in, late checkout, room and status upgrades, and F&B credits. Bookings are made seamlessly via the platform, which is due to be launched in the coming months and accessible via priceless.com.

According to recent travel research, consumer travel has already surpassed 2019 levels during the same period.

Consumer travel has, however, changed post-pandemic with consumers taking shorter trips more frequently which is benefiting domestic and regional travel; consumers choosing kids friendly destinations as a means to reconnect with family and relatives; and remote working policies allowing for blended leisure and business travel or “leisure travel”.

The new travel platform will enable Mastercard Titanium, Platinum, World, and World Elite cardholders to experience the benefits of the Illusions partnership that will provide them with value-added services and offers gained through its network of the biggest hotel chains worldwide.

