SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

BR Web Desk Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 01:58pm
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today (Tuesday) to decide on the key policy rate. The announcement will be made through a press release, the SBP said earlier.

Analysts anticipate the central bank to raise its key interest rate by 200 basis points, taking it to 22%, at its review today, as it struggles to tame inflation.

Background

Since the previous MPC emergency meeting held in March 2023, in which the committee raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points to 20% on higher inflation outlook, a number of key economic developments on the domestic front have taken place.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 35.4% in March on a year-on-year basis, the highest since 1965.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.7%, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

However, the Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation for the week ended March 30, 2023 was recorded at 249.75 points against 250.66 points registered in the previous week, a decrease of 0.36%. A major decline was observed in the prices of food items.

Pakistan’s current account deficit declined by over 68% during the first eight months of this fiscal year (FY23) mainly due to a lower import bill.

The current account recorded a deficit of $3.961 billion during July-February of FY23 compared to $12.077 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $9.216 billion.

Economists say the federal government’s measures to curtail rising imports have reduced some pressure on the country’s current account. However, concerns remained that the declining trend is unsustainable.

Meanwhile, despite recent gains, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank are languishing at $4.244 billion as of March 24, 2023, latest data showed.

Last month, Pakistan received the second disbursement of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). Cumulatively, Pakistan has received $1.7 billion from Chinese institutions with another $300 million expected.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed that China has rolled over for a year its $2 billion loan to Pakistan—denying the media reports that Pakistan was still awaiting this rollover.

However, the critical International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains stalled despite tough measures taken by the government to appease the international lender for the disbursement of its $1.1 billion tranche.

