UK acting HC, IK discuss political situation

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has urged the international community to raise their voice for the protection of democratic values in Pakistan.

He was talking to the Acting High Commissioner of UK Andrew Danglish who called on him on Monday evening. Acting Deputy High Commissioner Zo Vier and political advisor Talal Raza were also present. Both the sides discussed issues of mutual interests and the PTI vision on the promotion and stability of democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan. They also reviewed the concerns being raised by the international community related to serious violations of fundamental human rights in Pakistan.

Chairman PTI said supremacy of the Constitution and law was the key point of the political agenda of his party. Democracy is based upon the promotion and protection of human rights. The Constitution has also specified free, fair and transparent elections in the country while the establishment was violating human rights to deprive the people of their right to vote. Right from freedom of speech to protection to life and property are being humiliated, which was hurting the Constitutional scheme of political liberties and rights.

The British High Commission stressed upon the promotion of democratic norms in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023