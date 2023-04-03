AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
US oil may test support at $79.04

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 10:35am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $79.04 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $77.25-$78.14 range. The contract failed to break a strong resistance at $81.92, which is strengthened by a resistance zone of $80.92 to $80.94.

The current correction is a natural reaction of the market to the sudden surge on Monday.

The surge confirmed a powerful wave (3), which is expected to travel to $84.80.

Based on this calculation, the current correction could be shallow, probably limited to the support zone of $77.25 to $78.14.

Oil stable ahead of key US inflation data, set for monthly drop

A study on the daily chart reveals a similar correction target of $77.24, following the failure of the contract to break resistance at $80.62.

The rise from the March 20 low of $64.12 looks so strong that it is interpreted as the early sign of a downtrend from $123.68 having reversed.

An uptrend as strong as the one from the April 11 low of $92.93 could be developing.

