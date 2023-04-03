AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
US urges release of WSJ reporter, Russia sees politicization

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 07:40am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who Russia accuses of spying, in a call on Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said Washington should not politicize the case.

Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday it had arrested Gershkovich, accusing him of gathering information about a Russian defence company that was a state secret.

The Wall Street Journal has denied Gershkovich was spying. The White House has called the espionage charge, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, “ridiculous.”

“Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release,” the US State Department said in a statement that did not mention Gershkovich by name.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the statement did refer to Gershkovich. Under US law, the State Department is generally barred from speaking about a US citizen unless he or she has signed a privacy waiver.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Lavrov told Blinken it was unacceptable for Washington to politicize the case, adding that Gershkovich’s fate would be determined by a court. He reiterated Russia’s assertion, for which it has not presented any evidence, that the journalist was “caught red-handed” last week.

US Russia US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Evan Gershkovich Wall Street Journal reporter

