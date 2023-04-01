AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Apr 01, 2023
Kyiv orders 100 armoured vehicles from Poland: PM

AFP Published 01 Apr, 2023 05:28pm
WARSAW: Ukraine has ordered 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles, which are made in Poland under a Finnish license, Poland’s prime minister said on Saturday.

“I bring an order placed yesterday by (Ukrainian) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for 100 Rosomaks that will be fabricated here,” Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the Rosomak manufacturing site in the southern Polish town of Siemianowice Slaskie.

Germany commits to billions in military aid for Ukraine

The order will be financed through funds that Poland has received from the European Union and US funds that Ukraine has received, he said, without providing details or the overall cost of the contract.

The United States and its allies have provided Ukraine with a host of funding and weapons after Russia invaded its pro-Western ex-Soviet neighbour in February 2022.

The Rosomak is an 8x8 multi-purpose armoured vehicle manufactured under the license from Finland’s Patria.

