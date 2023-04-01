AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

IPL’s ‘Impact Player’ rule makes captain’s job tough: Pandya

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2023 12:04pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said the Indian Premier League’s new “Impact Player” rule makes his job difficult because there are several options to choose from.

For the first time in IPL’s history, teams this season will be allowed to make a tactical substitution with an Impact Player coming in to bat or bowl as needed.

Led by Pandya, Gujarat began their title defence with a five-wicket victory over four-times champions Chennai Super Kings in the season-opening match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chennai set Gujarat a target of 179 after Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a sensational 92, but his heroics went in vain as Shubman Gill’s 63, combined with late cameos by Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, helped the defending champions seal a win.

Chennai’s Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player when he came in for Ambati Rayudu during their defence, while Gujarat’s Sai Sudharsan replaced New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and batted at no. 3 after he injured his knee while fielding.

IPL returns as Mumbai eye sixth title

“To be very honest, having this impact rule makes my job quite difficult because when you have too many options, you have to pick the right option, and I think because of this reason, someone will bowl less,” Pandya said.

“I had to just pick and kind of back (my instinct), where I felt that going hard lengths was the plan for me, and it kind of worked, so yeah, some of the bowlers came late but they did the job for us.”

Pandya also heaped praise on Afghanistan’s Rashid, who was named the Player of the Match for bagging two wickets and hitting a four and six in his unbeaten 10-run display which played a crucial role in Gujarat’s win.

“When you have Rashid Khan in your team, it gives you a sigh of relief,” Hardik said. “He can come and bowl and get you wickets and at the end of the day if you need some runs he’ll come and smack it and make our job easy.”

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the team should have set a bigger target.

“Another 15-20 runs would have been good. We all know there would be a little bit of dew,” Dhoni explained. “We could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball.”

IPL Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya

Comments

1000 characters

IPL’s ‘Impact Player’ rule makes captain’s job tough: Pandya

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Read more stories