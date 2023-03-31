AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump lawyer says ex-president will not be handcuffed when he surrenders

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2023 07:52pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York to face criminal charges, under the terms of a deal agreed between his defense attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors, defense lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday.

Tacopina said in an interview that he expected the arrest otherwise to proceed as a matter of routine on Tuesday, when Trump is due to appear to face an indictment following a grand jury investigation of a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

“I don’t know how all this is going to go down. There’s no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court,” Tacopina said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office could not immediately be reached for reaction to Tacopina’s comments.

Tacopina said Trump and his defense team were surprised by news of the indictment: “Initially we were all shocked. Didn’t believe they were actually going to go through with this because there’s no crime here.”

Donald Trump Stormy Daniels criminal court

Comments

1000 characters

Trump lawyer says ex-president will not be handcuffed when he surrenders

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, could increase further

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

IMF board approves $15.6bn loan for Ukraine

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

UAE revokes Russian bank’s licence after US sanctions

Read more stories