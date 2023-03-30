Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

At least four police personnel were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off on the Pirwala Road in Lakki Marwat on Thursday.

The martyred included a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The blast occurred when the personnel were en route to the Saddar police station upon learning about policemen fending off an attack.

“The DSP, along with a heavy contingent, left for the police station after he received information regarding a terrorist attack there," the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police tweeted.

“On the way, near the Pirwala turn, an IED blast occurred in which DSP Iqbal Momand and constables Ali Marjan, Waqar and Karamatullah were martyred,”

The wounded men were identified as Head Constable Farooq Shah and constables Amanatullah, Asghar, Sardar Ali and Arif. They were moved to the Lakki City Hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and said that the sacrifices of police officers in the war against terrorism were unforgettable.