Pakistan, Malaysia vow to increase cooperation across multiple domains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to increase cooperation across multiple domains including bilateral trade and investment, defence and security, agriculture and food security, energy, science and technology.

The understanding was reached during the second round of Pakistan-Malaysia Bilateral Political Consultations which was held in Kuala Lumpur on 28 March 2023, according to a press release issued here by the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

The talks were co-chaired by Additional Foreign Secretary [Asia and Pacific] Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and Dato Norman Bin Muhamad, Deputy Secretary General [Bilateral Affairs], Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Malaysia relations and renewed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

“Pakistan and Malaysia will enhance engagement and dialogue at all levels, revitalize existing bilateral mechanisms and establish new areas of engagement,” it stated, adding that the two countries will increase cooperation across multiple domains including bilateral trade and investment, defence and security, agriculture and food security, energy, health, education, and science and technology.

It added that parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts will be encouraged, including hiring of additional Pakistani manpower to Malaysia.

“There was a convergence of views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, islamophobia and climate change,” it stated.

The two sides reiterated their interest in close cooperation at multilateral platforms including in OIC and the UN, it stated, adding that Pakistan also expressed a desire for enhanced engagement with ASEAN, leading to a full-dialogue partnership.

It added that the additional foreign secretary conveyed gratitude to Malaysia for its generous support and humanitarian assistance for flood affectees in Pakistan.

