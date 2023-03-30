Free flour supply centres in Punjab open at 6am

LAHORE: On the directions of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, free flour supply centres were opened Wednesday at 6am across the province to provide free flour to the people.

Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs visited flour distribution points in their cities and monitored the process.

The provincial ministers and advisers have also been assigned responsibilities to improve the process of flour distribution. Provincial Minister of Education Mansoor Qadir has been assigned to Sargodha, Provincial Minister of C&W Bilal Ahsan to Multan, Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Akram to Gujranwala, Provincial Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Azfar Ali Nasir to Sahiwal, Provincial Minister of Local Government Ibrahim Murad to Dera Ghazi Khan, Provincial Minister of Industries SM Tanveer to Faisalabad, Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir to Lahore, Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir to Rawalpindi, and Provincial Advisor on Youth Affairs and Sports Wahab Riaz to Bahawalpur Division for the assessment of the distribution of free flour to the indigent stratum.

Moreover, the CM visited Dera Ghazi Khan to monitor provision of free flour programme.

The CM paid a surprise visit of free flour distribution centre being established at Government Postgraduate College of Commerce and Model Bazaar. He listened to the complaints of men and women being present at the centre and issued directions to further improve their arrangements.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger over the dearth of facilities and arrangements at the centre in comparison to the number of men and women present at the centre. He ordered to transfer Deputy Commissioner DG Khan over disorder and public rush. He further ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centre according to the number of citizens.

The women apprised Mohsin Naqvi about the problems being faced by them with regard to collecting flour at the centre.

