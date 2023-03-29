AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Indian rupee inches lower, dollar inflows expected to cap downside

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 12:11pm
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, after adjusting for the fiscal year carry cost, was lower versus the US dollar on Wednesday amid higher US yields and dollar inflow expectations.

The rupee was at 82.26 to the dollar at 10:20 a.m. IST, compared with 82.1875 in the previous session. The spot date for USD/INR changed from March 31 to April 3, the next fiscal year.

There is a higher carry return for holding short dollar positions for the shift and the rupee’s decline at open has adjusted for that, a trader said.

The higher opening should “not have much legs” with speculators wary of possible dollar inflows related to the Asian currencies were mixed on the day amid a rise in US yields.

The abating worries around the US banking sector have prompted traders to re-look at their expectations on the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

The expectations on the extent of rate cuts have mellowed.

At the height of the turmoil, traders had priced in rate cuts worth more than 200 basis points, from the peak, by December 2024.

Indian rupee firms on inflow hopes, banking crisis jitters remain

That has now fallen to 164 bps, according to DBS Research.

Further, the odds of whether the Fed will opt for a rate hike or hold fire at its meeting in May is now almost a coin toss.

The 2-year US yield is now well off last week’s lows, yet the dollar has not rallied against its major peers.

The tepid dollar index despite the rise in US yields suggests that the “undercurrent of safe haven demand is missing”, said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

