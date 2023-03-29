AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.08%)
DGKC 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.58%)
OGDC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.34%)
PPL 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.28%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.16%)
UNITY 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,907 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,785 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 09:59am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Russia and India are looking at expanding the use of the Northern Sea shipping route that passes through the Artic and which could include the building of processing facilities, Russia’s Interfax agency reported on Wednesday.

Alexei Chekunkov, Russia’s minister for the development of the Far East and the Arctic, is visiting India and a key issue in his talks with Indian officials was the “reliable and safe” transportation of goods through the Northern Sea Route using Russian and Indian ports, Interfax reported.

“It was especially noted that the cost of delivering a container from Vladivostok to India is a third lower than the cost of shipping a container from Moscow,” the news agency quoted a Chekunkov statement as saying. India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil after China last year.

Russia cannot meet arms delivery commitments because of war, Indian Air Force says

Russia wants the Northern Sea Route - which runs along Russia’s northern coastline and is the shortest shipping route between East Asia and Europe - to become a major shipping lane and has invested heavily in infrastructure there.

It is not currently used in winter due to thick ice. But spurred on by the warming of the Artic, Moscow plans to begin year-round shipping by end of this year.

China Russian oil Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Alexei Chekunkov Northern Sea shipping route RUSSIA INDIA Artic

Comments

1000 characters

Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route

Intra-day update: rupee makes small gain against US dollar

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

Pakistan’s ‘friends’: IMF wants commitments fulfilled: PM

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Read more stories