AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.31%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
NETSOL 74.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.43%)
OGDC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
TRG 107.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.37%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,077 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 14,817 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher despite US losses

AFP Published 29 Mar, 2023 09:17am
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened marginally higher Wednesday despite losses on Wall Street, as fears of a banking crisis ebbed after weeks of turmoil.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.08 percent, or 21.46 points, to 27,539.71, while the broader Topix index rose 0.15 percent, or 3.00 points, to 1,969.67.

“The Japanese market is expected to start in a narrow range, as the US indexes ended modestly lower,” Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

In New York, investors shrugged off solid consumer confidence data as US Treasury bond yields climbed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.5 percent.

The Tokyo market was supported by heavyweight SoftBank Group, which jumped 4.97 percent to 5,131 yen after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, part-owned by the Japanese firm, said it would split into six business groups.

Alibaba’s CEO said in a statement that the restructuring would enable each separate business to pursue its own fundraising and public listing plans.

Tokyo shares close higher as banking crisis fears ease

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.85 percent to 28,215 yen.

Nissan added 0.20 percent to 480.4 yen while Toyota firmed 0.60 percent to 1,816.5 yen.

Sony Group lost 0.22 percent to 11,305 yen.

The dollar traded at 131.26 yen against 130.90 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Alibaba Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open higher despite US losses

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories