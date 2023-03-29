High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

KARACHI: The European Commission has removed Pakistan from the List of High Risk Third Countries, which have strategic deficiencies in their Anti Money Laundering/ Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/ CFT) regime, according to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

“The office of Economic Minister, Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, Belgium have confirmed that European Commission has removed Pakistan from the List of High Risk Third Countries having strategic deficiencies in their AML/CFT regime,” a TDAP official told Business Recorder.

The official said that Pakistani businesses and individuals would no longer be subjected to Enhanced Customer Due Diligence by European legal and economic operators.

“It’s very good news for Pakistani exporters to the European Union.”

