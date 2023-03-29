AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.14%)
DGKC 43.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
EPCL 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
NETSOL 74.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.43%)
OGDC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
TRG 107.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,058 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,426 Increased By 8 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,073 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 14,814 Decreased By -13 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistanis accused of planning attack on Israelis held

AFP Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

ATHENS: Greek authorities said Tuesday they dismantled a “terrorist” network and reported the arrest of two Pakistanis accused of planning to target Israelis in Athens.

“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” the statement said.

Police said the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to carry it out.

Greek police sources told AFP that officers had arrested two Pakistanis, aged 27 and 29, of Iranian origin, who were planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens.

Greece Pakistanis Athens Greek police Israelis Greek authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistanis accused of planning attack on Israelis held

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories