Pakistanis accused of planning attack on Israelis held

ATHENS: Greek authorities said Tuesday they dismantled a “terrorist” network and reported the arrest of two Pakistanis accused of planning to target Israelis in Athens.

“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” the statement said.

Police said the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to carry it out.

Greek police sources told AFP that officers had arrested two Pakistanis, aged 27 and 29, of Iranian origin, who were planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens.