LWMC, AKHMT ink MoU to improve waste management process

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust (AKHMT) on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve the waste management process by adapting scientific procedures.

As per the MoU, for the first time in Lahore, the model project for waste segregation and better utilisation at the level of waste enclosures has been formally launched. In this connection, a signing ceremony was held which was attended by AKHMT CEO Sumaira Gul, AKHMT Director Hameedullah, LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurangzaib along with General Manager Planning and Projects Dr Kamran and other officials.

While addressing media after the conclusion of signing ceremony, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said the Trust would provide support to the LWMC for a better model of waste segregation and management.

“Waste segregation would be started in UC 81, 83, 198, and 218 as a pilot project, and workers would be trained to separate useful items from garbage,” he added.

According to him, this project would prove to be a landmark and this would be the first step towards waste management through innovative methods. The success of waste segregation project was not possible without the cooperation of citizens. They were also running a public awareness campaign for proper waste disposal and better waste management. After the success of the model project, waste segregation would be formally started across the city.

On this occasion, AKHMT CEO Sumaira Gul said in the first phase, revenue would be collected for the Company by separating useful items at the level of waste enclosures.

“The green waste obtained from the enclosures would be used at the compost plant. In the new model of waste management, a lesser amount of waste would be dumped at the landfill site. Reducing dumping of waste at landfill sites would significantly reduce environmental pollution and public health problems,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023