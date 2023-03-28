AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lyft, Alibaba gain while US stocks open mostly lower

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 07:09pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly declined early Tuesday ahead of a consumer confidence report, while both Alibaba and Lyft advanced following major corporate announcements.

Exchanges were quiet following the banking industry turmoil of recent weeks. Top financial regulators are set to appear at a Senate hearing later Tuesday.

“Markets are now just kind of in a wait and see mood,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

Wall Street gains as banking crisis worries ease after SVB deal

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 32,469.63.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 3,970.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 11,696.88.

Among individual companies, Alibaba shot up 8.6 percent after announcing it will split into six business groups.

The Hangzhou-based firm has business operations spanning cloud computing, e-commerce, logistics, media and entertainment, and artificial intelligence.

Lyft jumped 6.9 percent as it announced that former Amazon executive David Risher would be its next chief executive.

Logan Green and John Zimmer, founders of the ride-hailing company, are transitioning into non-executive roles on the board.

Tuesday’s agenda includes the release of the Conference Board’s reading of consumer confidence for March, expected to show a decline from the prior month.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Lyft, Alibaba gain while US stocks open mostly lower

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

China completes first yuan-settled LNG trade

Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Read more stories