AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 67.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 84.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.7%)
TPLP 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
TRG 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 5.1 (0.13%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 11.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,069 Increased By 68.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 14,816 Increased By 28.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany rolls out red carpet for Charles III’s first foreign visit

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 11:25am
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles III will begin his first state visit when he travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to widespread political protests.

Charles will arrive in Berlin and undertake engagements there and in Brandenburg before heading to Hamburg during the three-day tour.

The decision to visit close neighbours first is widely seen as an attempt to build post-Brexit bridges, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calling it “an important European gesture”.

“This visit early on underlines the close and heartfelt friendship between our countries and our citizens,” he added.

Steinmeier and German first lady Elke Buedenbender will welcome Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with military honours at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, the first time the famous landmark has provided a backdrop for receiving a state guest.

The couples will then travel to Steinmeier’s Bellevue Palace in the city centre, where he will host a state banquet for the royals.

The king will on Thursday make a speech in the German federal parliament and meet refugees recently arrived from Ukraine.

Steinmeier and the royal couple will then visit a German-British military unit in the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

The king will move on to the northern port city of Hamburg on Friday, where he is due to tour a renewable energy project.

“It’s not a surprise that having become king he hasn’t ditched his longstanding interest in environmental issues,” said Bob Ward, from the London School of Economics.

“This is an issue that transcends politics and it can’t possibly be right that as our head of state he shouldn’t speak out on such a major issue,” added Ward.

‘Friendly ties’

Charles and Steinmeier will lay wreathes in the ruins of the city’s St. Nikolai church, which was destroyed during a World War II air raid, and which now stands as a memorial.

The UK monarch will also sign the city’s “Golden Book”, which he previously signed in 1987 during a visit with then-wife Princess Diana.

The German head of state said he had extended the invitation to Charles, who has visited Germany more than 40 times, at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

UK’s Queen consort Camilla: from palace margins to royal limelight

“The fact that he is now visiting half a year later shows how much the king values the friendship between our peoples,” Steinmeier said.

“I want to tell him, but of course also all Britons: we in Germany, we in Europe, want close and friendly ties with the United Kingdom after Brexit as well,” he added.

Charles will be keen to kick off his first state visit as king after his trip to France, which was meant to take place earlier this week, was postponed in the wake of violent pension reform protests.

The visit was intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations, but instead underlined the severity of demonstrations engulfing Britain’s neighbour just 10 months into President Emmanuel Macron’s second term.

The decision was made “to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations”, Macron’s office said.

Macron told reporters that discussions over rescheduling the visit could take place in the coming months.

“We have proposed that at the beginning of the summer, depending on our respective agendas, we can arrange a new state visit,” he said.

france Brexit German President Frank Walter Steinmeier Britain’s King Charles III

Comments

1000 characters

Germany rolls out red carpet for Charles III’s first foreign visit

Intra-day update: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Supreme Court resumes hearing on Punjab elections delay

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Read more stories