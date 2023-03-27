Kazakhstan ready to boost ties with Pakistan: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Economy of Kazakhstan A. Kuantyrov has said that Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen lasting and long-term economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are engaged in mutual discussions for long-term economic partnership, which would pave the way for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in the future. The Kazakh minister said this while briefing to the international media in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He said, Pakistan has engines of growth like Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad with which businessmen of Kazakhstan can get benefits from business connections, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

