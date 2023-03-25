DI&I Customs, Quetta: FTO unearths case of fake auction of seized vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has unearthed a case of fake auction of the seized vehicles by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs, Quetta. In this regard, the FTO has issued an order on Friday.

Director General Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) has also recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for initiating disciplinary proceedings against the involved official in Quetta.

Muhammad Ismail, complainant had filed a complaint before the Federal Tax Ombudsman regarding fake auction of the seized vehicles by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs, Quetta.

Briefly, the complainant informed this Secretariat that on July 21, 2022, Customs Intelligence, Quetta conducted open auction at Jinnah Town, Quetta. He participated in the auction and offered a bid of Rs 10,000,00 in case No 75/lntl/2022 regarding a vehicle. But the officers on the spot didn’t accept his bid and apprised him that since Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of this vehicle is not available, the same will be auctioned once again.

However, when the auction was held again on August 22, 2022, the said vehicle was not included in the list. Further added that on his personal probe, he came to know that the FSL report had already been issued by the Crime Branch vide Dispatch No 1891 dated December 31, 2021.

Despite the availability of the said report, the said vehicle was concealed. Therefore, he went to the Directorate and informed them that the FSL of the vehicle has been issued, but the same was not included in the list for auction.

As a matter of fact, the vehicle was still present on the spot and the

auction was conducted again on August 22, 2022 in which the vehicle was not placed for auction.

This showed the personal interest of the concerned officer of Customs Intelligence. The Complainant has agitated why the matter of vehicle, Model 2015 bearing No.7sllntl/2022 was concealed, while all the auction formalities of the vehicle were complete.

He has prayed that the ends of justice must be met in this case.

The FTO after thorough investigation of the complaint passed recommendations to the DG, Intelligence and Investigation Customs to investigate this underhand auction and misuse of authority and initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings under E&D Rules 2020 against officer and staff found responsible and cancel fake auction proceedings and conduct afresh public re-auction of the vehicle.

Faiz Ahmed, Director General conducted Investigation/Inquiry as per

findings/recommendations of FTO and concluded that the disposal of lot Nos 69/2022 and 75/2022 was not done as per rules by Abdul Hayee Sheikh Additional Director delinquency seems evident therefore, the Director General proposed to Board to initiate necessary proceedings under E&D Rules.

