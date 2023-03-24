AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Yellen chairs closed US Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2023 08:19pm
WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will chair a closed meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Friday morning, according to daily media advisory for the department.

The Treasury statement provided no further details about the subject of the FSOC meeting, which comes two weeks after regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank, whose failure kicked off a bank-run contagion crisis.

US banking sector ‘stabilizing’ after recent turmoil: Yellen

The body of financial regulators, led by the Treasury and including the heads of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies, meets regularly to discuss the state of U.S. financial stability and regulation.

