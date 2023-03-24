Records seized: SRB raids club for recovery of SST dues

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has carried out a raid on a luxurious club located in a posh area of Karachi. The SRB officials seized the records and documents during the operation for further examination and scrutiny.

It was revealed that the club had failed to pay the due amount of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) and had also been consistently non-compliant in filing SST returns. Despite receiving multiple notices from the SRB for payment of outstanding SST amounts and filing of missing tax returns, the club failed to comply with the regulations.

As a result, action was taken against the club under the provisions of the Act, 2011, and SRB officers are currently analyzing the seized records to determine the tax liability of the said club.

This operation is a part of SRB’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on non-compliant businesses in the hospitality and aesthetic sectors.

