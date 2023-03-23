AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1990 to 2001: LHC asks govt to make Toshakhana record public

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition and directed the government to make the record of Toshakhana gifts public since 1990 to 2001.

The court also directed the government to make public any gift received by the country from friendly nations and observed that complete transparency should be maintained, and nothing should be hidden.

The government, under a previous court’s order, had made public the details of foreign gifts retained by public office holders, politicians, bureaucrats, retired generals, judges and journalists from 2002 to 2022.

The government had maintained that releasing all the records may harm Pakistan's relations with friendly countries; however, the court ignored these warnings and ordered to declassify records.

In the previous hearing, a day after the release of Toshakhana records from 2002 onwards, the high court had directed the law officer to submit the remaining record before 2002, including the names of those who gave the said gifts. Earlier, a law officer objected to the court directions regarding disclosure of the sources of gifts.

The court observed that the government has right to appeal when the law office said, “We intend to file an appeal against the court’s direction”. The court also observed that no one could retain any gift without making the necessary payment.

The petitioner contended that “the right to information is an integral part of a progressive democratic state and a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.”

He argued that the people of Pakistan have the right to know every act of public functionaries and their chosen representatives.

The petitioner contended that people at large were entitled to know details of every public transaction and acquire information in all matters of public importance. The petitioner also sought details of the methodology used to determine the price of Toshakhana articles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Toshakhana gifts record of Toshakhana gifts

Comments

1000 characters

1990 to 2001: LHC asks govt to make Toshakhana record public

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

SC says 50pc of deemed IT to be paid till adjudication of pending appeal

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Parliament’s attention drawn to ‘existence’ of ‘armed groups’

Read more stories