AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 05:37pm
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday as its rivals South Korea and the United States held joint military exercises, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired at around 10:15 a.m. (0115 GMT) from its South Hamgyong province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

It was not immediately clear how many projectiles were fired and exactly what type they were.

The test launch took place three days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile

Pyongyang has long bristled at exercises conducted by South Korean and U.S. forces, saying they are preparation for an invasion of the North, and it fired the missiles into the sea as the drills were underway.

South Korea and the United States reject North Korea’s claims and say the exercises are purely defensive.

The military was on high alert and South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analysing details of the missiles, the JCS said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said Wednesday’s launches could have involved the North’s strategic cruise missiles.

“Strategic” is typically used to describe weapons that have a nuclear capability. North Korea’s last known firing of its strategic cruise missiles was on March 12 when it said it fired two of them from a submarine.

North Korea warns US against intercepting missiles during tests

The allies are set to conclude 11 days of the exercises, called “Freedom Shield 23”, on Thursday.

“We will successfully wrap up our Freedom Shield exercise as planned under firm combined defence posture,” the military said in a statement.

Separately on Wednesday, the USS Makin, an amphibious assault ship, docked in South Korea for the allies’ first large-scale amphibious landing exercise in five years, the U.S. military said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, meanwhile, visited the military cyber command and called for proactive operations to defend against cyber threats, his office said.

North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin

North Korea has been ramping up its military tests in recent weeks, firing an intercontinental ballistic missile last week and conducting what it called a nuclear counterattack simulation against the United States and South Korea over the weekend.

It has also been strong on rhetoric against the United States and South Korea. A North Korean foreign official said pressure to give up nuclear weapons was tantamount to declaration of war, state KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

The remark was directed at U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said on Monday it was time for North Korea to “abandon its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner”, referring to Weapons of Mass Destruction.

south korea North Korea ballistic missile ICBM cruise missiles

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to IMF programme uncertainty

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Electricity generation dips 4% in February as economic slowdown continues

Import restrictions: Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for 6 weeks

US Fed mulls more rate hikes amid banking uncertainty

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Read more stories