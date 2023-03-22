HABIBMETRO celebrates Women’s Day

HABIBMETRO BANK held a grand event in celebration of International Women’s Day in Karachi. The event, which was themed “Embrace Women, Embrace Equity,” aimed to empower and showcase the talent and potential of women in all aspects of life.

In a true celebration of women’s skills and abilities, the event was completely led by women - from photography to music and entertainment programs. The event was a remarkable reflection of the immense talent and leadership qualities of women and truly shone a spotlight on their capabilities.

One of the highlights of the event was the musical performance by the “Bhit Shah” girls, which captivated the audience and left a lasting impression. The stand-up comedy by “The Khawatoons” created an ambiance of humor and frankness which the attendees enjoyed.

This event was a true testament to the power of women in various fields and demonstrated that women can lead, inspire, and entertain with unparalleled enthusiasm. It also provided an opportunity for home-based female entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and promote their businesses whilst supporting various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as Thar Education Alliance, Rana Liaquat Crafts Colony, FESF Deaf Reach, and Hunar Foundation to achieve their humanitarian welfare goals. The stalls cumulatively created an immersive experience of inclusion and empowerment, by placing women in the limelight and highlighting their needs and their skills.

Distinguished personalities such as Bismah Maroof, Masarrat Misbah, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Muhammad Malick, Syed Salim Raza, Shireen Anwar, Suhai Aziz Talpur, Dr Zeelaf Munir, Jehan Ara, Zeba Bakhtiar, Rizwan Beyg, and Faiza Saleem graced the event with their presence and participated in multiple panel discussions on pertinent topics related to women’s issues such as; gender bias in the workplace, recognizing unconscious biases and discussed how and what truly empower women.

HABIBMETRO Bank’s event has proven to be an extraordinary success, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees and sparking conversations regarding the need for more events like these for women across Pakistan. The event showcased the possibility of a self-sufficient and empowered society which is only possible through women’s empowerment and sustainable development. HABIBMETRO Bank’s unwavering commitment to advancing women’s development is a commendable step towards a more equitable and inclusive society. This event serves as a reminder that when we invest in women, we invest in the future of our country.