At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

At least nine people were killed and 44 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck late on Tuesday.

Senior provincial official Abdul Basit said that at least 19 houses were also damaged.

Tremors were felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, also felt tremors.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 6.5, according to preliminary data, whereas the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the quake was of magnitude 6.8.

The USGS reported that the epicenter was approximately 40 kilometers south-southeast of Jurm, an Afghan town near the Pakistani and Tajikistan borders.

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

The quake was felt over an area more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) wide by some 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan, a health ministry official told Reuters.