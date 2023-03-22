At least 10 dead, 62 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

At least ten people were killed and 62 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck late on Tuesday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement.

According to the report issued by the Director-General of PDMA, two children, three women, and six men were among the deceased. The report said 55 houses were partially and ten were completely destroyed due to the jolts.

Tremors were felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Swabi, Swat, and other northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province cities. Several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, also felt tremors.

According to preliminary data, the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 6.5, whereas the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the quake was of magnitude 6.8.

The USGS reported that the epicentre was approximately 40 kilometres south-southeast of Jurm, an Afghan town near the Pakistani and Tajikistan borders.

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

The quake was felt over an area more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) wide by some 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan, a health ministry official told Reuters.