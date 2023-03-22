Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Tuesday, approved an immediate technical supplementary grant of Rs27 billion for Kuwait Petroleum Company.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary on the credit facility from Kuwait and presented that the Government of Pakistan is utilising a credit facility extended by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) against supply of diesel oil under the term contract with PSO since 2000 and the term contract is extended every year.

The PSO deposits rupee equivalent with NBP after 30 days from the bill of lading date of each shipment and the NBP transfers the cargo cost to KPC, Kuwait. In the current situation, this account has witnessed huge exchange losses due to upheaval in the rupee-dollar parity during the last 12 months.

The GoP is committed to covering these exchange losses. Considering the above situation, the ECC approved an immediate technical supplementary grant of Rs27 billion for Kuwait Petroleum Company.

The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and approved immediate release of 25,000 MTs to GB for the months of March and April, 2023 to avoid shortage of wheat in the region, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

Keeping in view the current wheat price, the ECC granted additional amount of Rs2.9 billion through technical supplementary grant to meet urgent requirement of Gilgit- Baltistan.

The ECC further directed the Ministry of KA&GB to submit a comprehensive plan for price rationalisation in consultation with concerned stakeholders for consideration of the ECC within 30 days.

