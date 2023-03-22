CM visits Data Darbar, directs opening of parking lot

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Data Darbar and asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to open the parking lot there, which has been closed since 2010.

Mohsin Naqvi said verandas and original ‘hujraa’ of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA) will be decorated. He lauded the agreement with Madina Foundation regarding expansion of verandas around the shrine.

Under the agreement, the Madina Foundation will undertake extension of the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish around the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). An amount of Rs160 million approximately will be incurred on the project.

On completion of the project, the capacity of visitors will be increased from 3,000 to 5,000 in the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish with the completion of the project.

The CM stated that the system of Langar Khana of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh will be made of an international standard.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Auqaf and provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM has taken notice of the increase in the burial rates in the cemeteries and ordered to decrease the burial fee from Rs10,000 to Rs3,500.

On the directions of the CM, the burial fee was set at Rs3,500 under the administration of Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

Other expenses on the burial under Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will be paid from the government’s treasury. A grant of Rs50 million has been issued to Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority for burial, operational and repair expenses, sources said.

