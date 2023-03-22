AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM visits Data Darbar, directs opening of parking lot

Recorder Report Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 08:06am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Data Darbar and asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to open the parking lot there, which has been closed since 2010.

Mohsin Naqvi said verandas and original ‘hujraa’ of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA) will be decorated. He lauded the agreement with Madina Foundation regarding expansion of verandas around the shrine.

Under the agreement, the Madina Foundation will undertake extension of the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish around the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). An amount of Rs160 million approximately will be incurred on the project.

On completion of the project, the capacity of visitors will be increased from 3,000 to 5,000 in the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish with the completion of the project.

The CM stated that the system of Langar Khana of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh will be made of an international standard.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Auqaf and provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM has taken notice of the increase in the burial rates in the cemeteries and ordered to decrease the burial fee from Rs10,000 to Rs3,500.

On the directions of the CM, the burial fee was set at Rs3,500 under the administration of Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

Other expenses on the burial under Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will be paid from the government’s treasury. A grant of Rs50 million has been issued to Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority for burial, operational and repair expenses, sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Data Darbar Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab Madina Foundation

Comments

1000 characters

CM visits Data Darbar, directs opening of parking lot

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories