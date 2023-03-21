AVN 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
BAFL 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-7.87%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
DGKC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.37%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.45%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.55%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.19%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 43.4 (1.06%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 97.4 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,091 Increased By 47.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Art Basel Hong Kong aims to bounce back after COVID years

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 02:08pm
Photo: Art Basel
Photo: Art Basel
Follow us

HONG KONG: The organisers of Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's leading contemporary art fairs, said on Tuesday they are bullish on art market prospects in the region, with China and Hong Kong now having lifted all COVID lockdown restrictions.

The annual fair, which also has iterations in Basel, Paris, and Miami Beach, runs from March 23-25 in Hong Kong.

The number of galleries has increased to 177 this year from 130 in 2022, with 32 countries and territories across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa participating.

Moon sculptures, NFTs at futuristic Art Basel fair

"Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Asian art market has also remained resilient, with Greater China accounting for 20% of worldwide sales by value and ranking second as the second largest regional art market in the latest edition of the Art Basel," Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz told reporters.

Hong Kong attracted 56 million visitors in pre-pandemic 2019 but shops now sit vacant and Chinese visitors, who once propelled the city's art market, have yet to return in droves.

Art collective dares wealthy attendees to display their wealth

Leading international galleries at Art Basel this year include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Lehmann Maupin, Victoria Miro, Pace, Perrotin, White Cube and David Zwirner.

In a mall near the glitzy halls of Hong Kong's harbourfront convention centre where Art Basel, the show has installed a 10-meter-tall inflatable sculpture of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun titled 'Gravity' by Los Angeles-based artist Awol Erizku.

Hong Kong's government has welcomed the art fair as it strives to reinvigorate Hong Kong's economy after a nearly three-year slump from factors including tough COVID lockdowns, a closed border with China, and a security crackdown.

Hundreds of thousands of people have left the territory since June 2020, when a sweeping national security law was passed that has been used to curb freedoms and arrest scores of opposition democrats and shutter liberal media outlets.

Some Western governments have criticised the law as a tool of repression, but China asserts it brought stability after pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Art Basel said it had respected creative expression.

"We don't have any censorship process in the show. We haven't really changed the process of the show since 2013," said Angelle Siyang-Le, the director Art Basel Hong Kong.

Contemporary Art Art Basel Hong Kong Art Basel

Comments

1000 characters

Art Basel Hong Kong aims to bounce back after COVID years

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan appears before LHC to seek protective bail

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Too tight fiscal space: MoF bans SGs, subsidies

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Read more stories