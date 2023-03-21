AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.64%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
DFML 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
DGKC 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
HUBC 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.28%)
OGDC 87.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.76%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
PPL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.85%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
TELE 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.42%)
UNITY 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 37.6 (0.92%)
BR30 14,914 Increased By 73.2 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,847 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,067 Increased By 24.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Sohail Sarfraz | Zaheer Abbasi Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 08:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has never stopped payment of sales tax refunds under the FASTER system during the months of January and February 2023, but paid Rs 45 billion to the exporters despite slow processing system.

In a brief to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Monday, the tax authorities informed the sanctioning of FASTER refunds has remained slow but never been stopped in the month of January 2023.

In the month of February 2023, due to system upgradation by the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the taxpayers have faced difficulties in filing of their refund claims which are being fixed and subsequently issues have been resolved. The FBR was responding to the query of the Finance committee whether the sales tax refunds were stopped since January 6, 2023 under the Sales Tax e-Refund System (FASTER).

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

The FBR has dispelled the impression created by certain exporters that the refund payments under the FASTER system has been total stopped during January and February 2023.

The FBR informed the committee that the FASTER refunds were disbursed in routine in the month of January 2023 and February 2023. During January 2023, Rs 25.6 billion has been paid to the claimants through the FASTER stream and in the month of February 2023, Rs 19.3 billion has already been paid to the refund claimants.

According to the FBR’s latest data, the FBR has paid a total amount of refunds of around Rs 45 billion during January 2023 and February 2023.

As far as non-FATSER system is concerned, the FBR has paid refunds of Rs 1.4 billion to the exporters under the non-FASTER system during February 2023.

The FBR documents further revealed that the total amount of pending refund claims of Dawlance Pvt Ltd from tax year 2014 to 2022 stood at Rs 1,081 million. The company has been assured by the FBR that all refund payments will be issued as soon as the verification process is completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Taxes exporters FBR Sales Tax PRAL FASTER system sales tax refunds

Comments

1000 characters

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Read more stories