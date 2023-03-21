AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bank Alfalah commits Rs49m for building schools in flood-hit areas

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
Follow us

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, the biggest corporate donor for the flood-affected communities, has partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to fund the construction of a primary school in Asif Nagar in Nawabshah, Sindh, for Rs49 million.

Bank Alfalah’s contribution towards rebuilding schools is particularly noteworthy given that more than 25,000 schools have been destroyed/ damaged in Pakistan. The donated amount will facilitate the building of a TCF primary school, contributing to the organization's efforts to increase literacy in areas where education is hindered by flood damage.

The school will provide education from kindergarten to fifth grade comprising 30 students in every class with an overall operational capacity of 180 students, 8 faculty and 5 non-faculty members to ensure a reasonable teacher-student ratio. It will be a purpose-built primary school with essential facilities like running water, electricity, classrooms, and a library and resource centre for the children affected by the catastrophic floods.

The signing of the agreement was held at the TCF’s headquarters in Karachi in the presence of Atif Bajwa-President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, along with Asad M Saleem -Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Ateed Riaz-Co-founder and Zia Akhtar Abbas- Executive Vice President among other notables from both the organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said “Bank Alfalah, is leading from the front when it comes to creating access to the opportunities and tools needed to build a prosperous future. Through our commitment to TCF, we aim to uplift the lives of our nation’s future generations and empower them on their journey towards a brighter future. We are proud of this initiative, and look forward to supporting more infrastructural and capacity-building initiatives in the future, as well.”

Ahsan Saleem, Chairman of The Citizens Foundation, commented on the partnership with Bank Alfalah, “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Bank Alfalah for always supporting TCF in educating the less privileged as well as helping communities in times of crisis. With their recent donation, TCF will provide access to quality education for the children in the district of Nawabshah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

schools bank alfalah Floods in Pakistan TCF

Comments

1000 characters

Bank Alfalah commits Rs49m for building schools in flood-hit areas

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories